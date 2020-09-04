Left Menu
Katie Holmes spotted on wine date with mystery man in NYC

More than a year after her split with actor Jamie Foxx, American actor Katie Holmes was seen on a date with a mystery man this week in the New York City.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:05 IST
Katie Holmes. Image Credit: ANI

More than a year after her split with actor Jamie Foxx, American actor Katie Holmes was seen on a date with a mystery man this week in the New York City. According to TMZ, the 41-year-old star Katie and the guy headed to a Mediterranean restaurant called Antique Garage in the SoHo neighbourhood on Tuesday night (local time) and were seen having a good time.

TMZ has been told that the two simply ordered a couple of glasses of wine, and photos of their date show Katie cracking up laughing, making some flirtatious faces, and even getting a bit cosy. However, it is unclear who the guy is.

As per TMZ, Katie and Jamie broke up mid-2019 after about six years of dating. They famously kept their relationship private, and even their split was not revealed until Foxx stepped out with recording artist and model, Sela Vave, a couple of months later. (ANI)

