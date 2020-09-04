Left Menu
Dharmendra Deol shares throwback video of dance on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Friday shared a throwback video where he is seen embracing his unique dancing style on his much-loved song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

Updated: 04-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:28 IST
Dharmendra Deol shares throwback video of dance on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Friday shared a throwback video where he is seen embracing his unique dancing style on his much-loved song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'. "I am born to make you happy ....so here I am ... Jatt yamla Pagla Dewaana," wrote the 84-year-old actor as he posted the throwback clip from one of his visits to a dance reality show.

In the clip, the 'Sholay' star is sharing the screen with TV show host Manish Paul and comedian Kapil Sharma. As the clip starts, Manish asks the 'Apne' actor, " Sir, your style is very famous. Did you get a patent in your name?" To which the senior actor jokingly responds, "Even I can't repeat the dancing style. How will others do it?" as the judges of the dancing show, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Remo D'Souza laugh.

Kapil and Manish then request to perform some dancing steps with Deol Senior on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' song. The veteran star is seen dancing in his unique style along with the two hosts--as the audience and the show judges cheer and applaud the performance, post which the two hosts bow to the 'Sholay' star. The 'Dharam-Veer' star moved to his farmhouse before the lockdown was imposed. Of late, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra Deol treated his fans to a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers. (ANI)

