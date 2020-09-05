‘Troop of Beverly Hills’ sequel in the works with director Oran Zegman

Veteran actor Shelley Long's beloved film “Troop of Beverly Hills” is getting a sequel thirty years after its release in 1989. Sony Pictures has given a go ahead to the film, with Los Angeles-based Israeli director Oran Zegman on board to take the story forward. The movie also marks Zegman's feature directorial debut. According to Variety, Aeysha Carr and Tamara Chestna have penned the script.

The original, based on the life of Ava Fries, revolved around rich Beverly Hills housewife who signs up to rough it as den mother to a troop of Wilderness Girls to bond with her daughter. The 1989 movie, directed by Jeff Kanew, also featured Craig T Nelson, Betty Thomas, Mary Gross, Stephanie Beacham and Jenny Lewis. It is still not clear if the original cast will reunite for the sequel. “The Greatest Showman” producer Laurence Mark is on board to produce the new movie, which will be released under Sony’s TriStar Pictures banner. Ava Fries, who served as producer on the original, will return to the sequel as executive producer with Charles W Fries.