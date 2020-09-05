People News Roundup: Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood
British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown. Movie studio Warner Bros. said in a statement that "a member of 'The Batman' production" in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. "Filming is temporarily paused," the studio's statement added, but did not say for how long.
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Pattinson
- Batman
- The Batman
- Warner Bros
- British
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Flash movie
'12 Years a Slave' writer John Ridley penning new Batman comic series
Barry Keoghan joins 'The Batman'
British star Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production
Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, 'The Batman' halted