Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Atkan Chatkan' director plans romantic comedy with Nawazuddin Siddqui

The director's first feature "Atkan Chatkan", started streaming on ZEE5 from Saturday. The film is about a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, who through his daily mundane life forms a band with three street children and they take part in the biggest music competition of the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:18 IST
'Atkan Chatkan' director plans romantic comedy with Nawazuddin Siddqui

Shiv Hare, who made his directorial debut with ZEE5's "Atkan Chatkan", said he is in talks with actor Nawazuddin Siddqui for a romantic-comedy film. Hare said he has narrated the idea for the film, titled "Murgi" , to Siddiqui and the actor liked it.

"We had narrated the idea of 'Murgi' to Nawaz. He liked it but the pandemic happened and everything is on hold now. Nawaz wanted to produce it but when he heard the idea he got interested in acting as well," Hare told PTI. "The film is about an insecure man living in Mumbai, who is married to a very beautiful woman but some incidents happen which makes his life miserable," he added.  The director's first feature "Atkan Chatkan", started streaming on ZEE5 from Saturday.

The film is about a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, who through his daily mundane life forms a band with three street children and they take part in the biggest music competition of the city. Hare said even though the theme of rags-to-riches has been explored earlier in cinema, he has attempted to bring a new element to it through music.

"In a love story, the element of love is the same but the moments are different. Everyone has dreams and desires, be it rich or poor, and to achieve that we had to make the journey different and interesting for 'Atkan Chatkan'. I was sure I wanted to do something around kids and music. "I would travel a lot when I did theatre in the train, bus, would see the kids, who would sing for their survival, the story came from there," Hare said. "Atkan Chatkan" features Lydian Nadhaswaram, a noted child pianist and composer A R Rahman's protege, in the lead as Guddu. It also stars Sachin Chaudhary as Chuttan, Yash Rane as Madhav, and Tamanna Dipak as Mithi.

The film is written and directed by Saumyy Shivhare, produced by Lokaa Entertainment PLC and presented by Rahman. Noted percussionist Sivamani is the music director on the film..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian PM Conte says inappropriate to let fans into stadiums

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dampened hopes that spectators would be allowed to attend football matches from the start of the new season, saying on Saturday that it would be inappropriate at the present time. Italy, hit by one ...

Delhi riots: Court pulls up IO in constable murder case for not filing replies to bail pleas

A court here on Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail applications in a case related to the alleged murder of a head constable during the February riots, saying he was dealing with a...

Tripura-Bangladesh inland waterways route made operational

The inland waterways protocol route between Tripura and Bangladesh was made operational on Saturday, when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb received a barge with a consignment of cement from Munshiganj in the neighbouring country. The 90 km l...

India's security would be maintained in 'extended neighbourhood' as well: Gen Rawat

In the emerging defence paradigm, Indias security would be maintained not only along the northern and western borders but in the strategic space of the extended neighbourhood as well, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020