'Atkan Chatkan' director plans romantic comedy with Nawazuddin Siddqui

Shiv Hare, who made his directorial debut with ZEE5's "Atkan Chatkan", said he is in talks with actor Nawazuddin Siddqui for a romantic-comedy film. Hare said he has narrated the idea for the film, titled "Murgi" , to Siddiqui and the actor liked it.

"We had narrated the idea of 'Murgi' to Nawaz. He liked it but the pandemic happened and everything is on hold now. Nawaz wanted to produce it but when he heard the idea he got interested in acting as well," Hare told PTI. "The film is about an insecure man living in Mumbai, who is married to a very beautiful woman but some incidents happen which makes his life miserable," he added. The director's first feature "Atkan Chatkan", started streaming on ZEE5 from Saturday.

The film is about a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, who through his daily mundane life forms a band with three street children and they take part in the biggest music competition of the city. Hare said even though the theme of rags-to-riches has been explored earlier in cinema, he has attempted to bring a new element to it through music.

"In a love story, the element of love is the same but the moments are different. Everyone has dreams and desires, be it rich or poor, and to achieve that we had to make the journey different and interesting for 'Atkan Chatkan'. I was sure I wanted to do something around kids and music. "I would travel a lot when I did theatre in the train, bus, would see the kids, who would sing for their survival, the story came from there," Hare said. "Atkan Chatkan" features Lydian Nadhaswaram, a noted child pianist and composer A R Rahman's protege, in the lead as Guddu. It also stars Sachin Chaudhary as Chuttan, Yash Rane as Madhav, and Tamanna Dipak as Mithi.

The film is written and directed by Saumyy Shivhare, produced by Lokaa Entertainment PLC and presented by Rahman. Noted percussionist Sivamani is the music director on the film..