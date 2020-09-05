Left Menu
Nagpur man hangs self after wife leaves home

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:06 IST
Nagpur man hangs self after wife leaves home

A 40-year-old man allegedlyhanged himself after leaving behind a suicide note stating hewas ending his life as his wife had left her marital home tobe with her parents, Nagpur police said on Saturday

An official identified the man as Amar ShivlalChoudhary, a driver, and said he hanged himself at around9:30pm

"He had lost his job during lockdown and was addictedto liquor. The couple used to have arguments regularly and thewoman left home to be with her parents last month," the Ajnipolice station official said.

