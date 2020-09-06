Naidu condoles death of Edaneer mutt seer Kesavananda Bharati
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of Edaneer mutt seer Kesavananda Bharati, describing him as a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of Edaneer mutt seer Kesavananda Bharati, describing him as a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon. The seer, Naidu recalled, is best known for his role in the landmark Supreme Court judgement which held that the basic structure of the Constitution can't be altered
"His patronage of Yakshagana was crucial in reviving this traditional theatre form in Karnataka," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu
The 79-year-old seer died at the mutt in Kerala's Kasaragod due to age-related ailments. "In his passing, we have lost one of our prominent spiritual leaders. His life will be a guiding light for future generations. Om Shanti," the vice president said.
