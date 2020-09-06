Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is how Kartik Aaryan is 'waiting for vaccine' to combat COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's has again won the hearts of netizens with his latest quirky post on social media as he posed with a cute kitten.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:17 IST
This is how Kartik Aaryan is 'waiting for vaccine' to combat COVID-19
The picture shared by actor Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's has again won the hearts of netizens with his latest quirky post on social media as he posed with a cute kitten. The 29-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photograph where he is seen sitting next to a cute kitten.

Sported in a pink hoodie and ripped jeans, 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor gave a candid shot and in the caption, he wrote: "Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine", adding a hashtag of 'social distancing' as the country is fighting against COVID-19. Lately, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Recently, the actor gave a twist to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap video and hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans. "Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?" noted the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor as he posted to Instagram a glamorous picture while striking a pose with folded hands.

In the snap, Aaryan is seen sporting a beige sweater with a chequered lower. While on Independence Day, Aaryan posted a video on Instagram as he proudly hoisted the national flag while flashing a smile amid a crowd of school children cheering for the star. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK sees biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since May

RUPRUP...

Six members of gang held for avaition fuel theft in Delhi

Six members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing a huge quantity of aviation oil from the pipelines of an oil and gas company and selling it in various places across the national capital, police said on Sunday. The accused, i...

Indian Army takes up with PLA reported abduction of five people in Arunachal by Chinese troops

The Indian Army has taken up with the Chinese military the reports of abduction of five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh by the PLA troops, military sources said on Sunday. The commander of the Army unit deployed in...

Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200km to write exam get air tickets for return journey

The 27-year-old Jharkhand man, who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife sitting pillion so that she could appear in an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey from here. The tribal couple, Dha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020