Shri Chitragupt Dhaam foundation day celebrated

The foundation day of the Shri Chitragupt Dhaam, also called Jhuelal Vatika, was celebrated amid social distancing here on Sunday

Convenor of the foundation day programme, Dilip Srivastava, said that Lord Chitragupt was worshipped and a limited number of people attend the event

On the occasion, 51 people, including 21 boatmen, were given masks and food material. Those present on the occasion prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for public welfare.