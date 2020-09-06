Shri Chitragupt Dhaam foundation day celebrated

Shri Chitragupt Dhaam foundation day celebratedPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:02 IST
The foundation day of the Shri Chitragupt Dhaam, also called Jhuelal Vatika, was celebrated amid social distancing here on Sunday
Convenor of the foundation day programme, Dilip Srivastava, said that Lord Chitragupt was worshipped and a limited number of people attend the event
On the occasion, 51 people, including 21 boatmen, were given masks and food material. Those present on the occasion prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for public welfare.