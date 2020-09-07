Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' debuts to USD 20 Million as U.S. theatres reopen

In a key moment for the ravaged box office, Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' launched domestically with USD 20.2 million over the long Labour Day weekend as more U.S. cinemas reopened, after being shut for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:34 IST
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' debuts to USD 20 Million as U.S. theatres reopen
A still from 'Tenet' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

In a key moment for the ravaged box office, Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' launched domestically with USD 20.2 million over the long Labour Day weekend as more U.S. cinemas reopened, after being shut for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tally includes previews both in the U.S. and Canada.

In pre-pandemic times, a domestic start of USD 20.2 million would be cause for major anxiety, also it's Nolan's lowest since 'The Prestige' in 2006. But considering current circumstances which include limited capacity and the fact that only 65 per cent of the U.S. market is open - 'Tenet' was always expected to come in well below Nolan's more recent films. And the movie scored the top gross domestically of any film that's rolled out since theatres reopened. In announcing the grosses, Warner Bros. said, "Domestically, while our results show positive like-for-like theatre indicators compared to previous films such as 'Dunkirk', there is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance. We are in unprecedented territory, so any comparisons to the pre-COVID world would be inequitable and baseless."

Chief box office analyst Shawn Robbins of Boxoffice Pro agreed: "Having the film open is already a major symbolic success, while the financial bottom lines can't be objectively assessed until we have a better idea of how the global recovery is tracking weeks, or even months, down the line." As per The Hollywood Reporter, in overseas -- where many countries have been able to reopen more quickly than the U.S., the narrative is much brighter.

Internationally, 'Tenet' has earned USD 126 million through its first two weekends for an early global total of USD 146.2 million. In China, it grossed USD 30 million to come in No. 2 behind local Chinese war epic 'The Eight Hundred' (some had thought 'Tenet' might do more, but it is still Nolan's biggest opening in the Middle Kingdom.) Warner Bros. believes 'Tenet' will have a longer run in theatres than is usually the case, versus boasting a mega-opening weekend. Most analysts agree, saying the film has a shot at earning $500 million worldwide. If it doesn't, it will likely lose money.

In the COVID-19 era, Nolan's film is the first Hollywood tentpole to brave debuting on the big screen. Considering 'Tenet's' USD 200 million production budget before marketing, Releasing a big-budget title at the present moment is a huge gamble for Warners,. Among other challenges, Los Angeles and New York City - the country's two largest moviegoing markets, are still off-limits.

Last week, just as 'Tenet 'prepared to open in the U.S., the list of states fully closed in terms of movie theatres narrowed to three (New York, North Carolina and New Mexico) as New Jersey and Maryland opened. States that are only partially open include California, where cinemas are now open in San Diego. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, 'Tenet' received a B CinemaScore.

The movie did big business in Imax theatres, where Tenet earned USD 11.1 million from 43 markets or 14.2 per cent of the total weekend box office. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Stars edge Golden Knights in Western finals opener

Anton Khudobin had 25 saves in registering his first career postseason shutout and leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sund...

Nitishwar Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary to J-K LG

IAS Nitishwar Kumar has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal of DoPT Department of Personnel Training for inter-...

Teddy Sharman-Lowe signs three-year contract with Chelsea

Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of Burton Albions goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal. However, Sharman-Lowe will remain with Burton Albion on loan.Chelsea has completed the signing of young ...

Cong announces 7 committees for UP Assembly polls, dissent letter writers don't find place

Congress on Sunday announced seven separate committees - manifesto committee, outreach committee, membership committee, programme implementation committee, training committee, panchayat election committee and media committee for Uttar Prade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020