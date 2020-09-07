Ridley Scott working on new 'Alien' movie

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed that he is making yet another movie in his famous "Alien" franchise. The 82-year-old director, however, said it is too early to say whether the new film will be a continuation of his prequel series, that started with "Prometheus" in 2012. "That’s in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with Prometheus and Covenant. Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because 'Prometheus' woke it up very well," Scott told Forbes in an interview.

"But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, 'Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?' That's always the fundamental question," he added. Scott had launched the franchise with 1979's "Alien", about the crew of the commercial space tug named Nostromo, who encounter the eponymous Alien, a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial set loose on the ship.

Headlined by Sigourney Weaver, the film was followed by three sequels -- "Aliens" (1986), "Alien 3" (1992) and "Alien Resurrection" (1997). However, Scott didn't direct any of the films. Many years later, Scott revisited the franchise with "Prometheus" , starring Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace. He followed it up with 2017's "Alien: Covenant".