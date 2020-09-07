Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Valasa' explores plight of migrant workers amid COVID-19 crisis, says filmmaker

The states were also allowed to even use money from the National Disaster Response Fund for providing food and shelter to the migrant workers. Reddy, who made "Gulf" in 2018 highlighting the challenges faced by Indian migrants in the Middle East, said the visuals of millions of human beings walking endlessly on foot to reach their homes were very disturbing.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:56 IST
'Valasa' explores plight of migrant workers amid COVID-19 crisis, says filmmaker

Telugu filmmaker Sunil Kumar Reddy's upcoming feature film "Valasa" ("Migration) will shine a light on the plight of thousands of migrant workers who were stranded in cities after they were unable to go back home when the nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While announcing the lockdown on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said people should remain wherever they are.

In the beginning of the first phase of the lockdown, thousands of the migrant workers started moving by foot from cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad to their respective places, creating a humanitarian crisis. This led to the Home Ministry directing the state governments not to allow the migrants to move, arrange shelter homes for them and provide them food. The states were also allowed to even use money from the National Disaster Response Fund for providing food and shelter to the migrant workers.

Reddy, who made "Gulf" in 2018 highlighting the challenges faced by Indian migrants in the Middle East, said the visuals of millions of human beings walking endlessly on foot to reach their homes were very disturbing. "As a filmmaker, the visuals of millions of fellow human beings walking desperately against all odds, shocked me. It is a tragedy that the cities they built have shunned them," the director told PTI.

Reddy said while some of these workers were beaten up by the police, others were denied permission to cross state borders. Officials and leaders could not handle the situation as they could not foresee the magnitude of the problem, he said. "When I interacted with them to know their story, I could see how betrayed they felt. Their anger and frustration were palpable," said Reddy, adding that he wants his audience to experience the journey, aspirations and stories of the migrant workers.

"The film not only deals with their suffering but is also a celebration of life and hope. It is treated as a road film where the audience can walk along with them, cry with them, laugh with them and empathise with them," he said. In future, Reddy said, he would like to make another film on Indian migrants in Gulf region and the problems they faced during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda

The JMM-led Jharkhand government is steeped in corruption while crime and naxalism flourish, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation. Addressing a state executive committee meeting of...

Maharashtra CM takes jibe at Kangana over Mumbai remarks

In an apparent jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her Mumbai feels like PoK comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said some people dont have gratitude for the city where they earn their livelihood. Ranau...

EU wants deal with Britain quickly, stresses need for open, fair competition

The European Commission said it was determined to quickly reach a deal with Britain on a future economic and trade relationship, but underlined it would have to ensure fair competition.We are fully concentrated on making the most out of thi...

Govt would consider recommending to include milk in meal scheme, VP assured

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today suggested that milk could be given either as part of breakfast or the mid-day meal in order to improve the nutritional levels of children.Shri Naidu spoke to the Union Minister for Women and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020