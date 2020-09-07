Singer Leena Bose tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Leena Bose on Monday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer, best known for the song "Tum Se Hi" from the recently released film "Sadak 2", said following the diagnosis she is isolating at her home in Kolkata.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm resting at home and taking good care of my health," Bose said in a statement. The singer sang the romantic track "Tum Se Hi" along with Ankit Tiwari, who also composed the song for "Sadak 2".

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to 1991's "Sadak" , also helmed by him. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, "Sadak 2" released on Disney+ Hotstar last month..