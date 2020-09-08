Liev Schreiber to star in Hemingway adaptation ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’
Actor Liev Schreiber is set to play the lead in the film adaptation of author Ernest Hemingway’s Venice-set novel “Across The River And Into The Trees”. Schreiber will play Colonel Richard Cantwell, a character partially based on Hemingway’s friend Colonel Charles T Lanham.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-09-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:42 IST
Actor Liev Schreiber is set to play the lead in the film adaptation of author Ernest Hemingway’s Venice-set novel “Across The River And Into The Trees”. The movie also features up-and-coming Italian actor Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante, Javier Camara and Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini.
According to Variety, Spanish filmmaker Paula Ortiz is aboard to direct the film from a screenplay penned by BAFTA-nominee Peter Flannery. Schreiber will play Colonel Richard Cantwell, a character partially based on Hemingway’s friend Colonel Charles T Lanham. The novel, published in 1950, revolves around Cantwell, an American officer serving in Italy right after World War II, dealing with the news of his terminal illness and handling a star-crossed romance with a much younger woman. The film is due to start production next month in Venice and the surrounding areas under COVID-19 guidelines.
Tribune Pictures’ Robert MacLean is producing the project along with John Smallcombe and Ken Gord. William J. Immerman is executive producing..
