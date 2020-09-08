Kannada actor Siddharaj Kalyankar dies

Noted Kannada film actor Siddharaj Kalyankar died due to cardiac arrest here on Tuesday, family sources said. The actor had celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday.

Kalyankar, who hailed from Hubballi, is survived by wife and two sons. He began his career with the small screen and made a mark in the film industry with his robust acting skills.

Kalyankar made his debut in the tinsel town with the movie 'Yaare Nee Abhimani'. Kalyankar had acted in over 70 movies.