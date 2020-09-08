Actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, hospitalised
Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:55 IST
Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said. The 75-year-old star is "critical but stable" he told PTI. "She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon," Sidhwani added. A recipient of three National Film awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in "Tamas" , "Mammo" , "Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro" , "Zubeidaa" and daily soap "Balika Vadhu".
She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Badhaai Ho" (2018). She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film. The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.
Sikri was last seen in Netflix's "Ghost Stories" , directed by Zoya Akhtar..
ALSO READ
Netflix sets premiere date for Vikrant Massey-Shweta Tripathi starrer 'Cargo'
'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix
Ryan Reynolds to star in, co-write Netflix comedy 'Upstate'
Margaret Qualley to headline Netflix series 'Maid'
Justin Hartley to star in Netflix's 'The Noel Diary' adaptation