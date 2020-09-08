Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, hospitalised

Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:55 IST
Actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, hospitalised

Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said. The 75-year-old star is "critical but stable" he told PTI. "She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon," Sidhwani added. A recipient of three National Film awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in "Tamas" , "Mammo" , "Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro" , "Zubeidaa" and daily soap "Balika Vadhu".

She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Badhaai Ho" (2018). She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film. The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix's "Ghost Stories" , directed by Zoya Akhtar..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it its a necessity and a ...

Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JDU presidents impressive face cannot fetch him seats even in double ...

Telangana Government and UK India Business Council renew their MoU to strengthen the state's industrial development

Hyderabad Telangana India, September 8 ANINewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the ...

In Brexit poker, Britain says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a fresh round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell on fears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020