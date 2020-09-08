2 Thane Sena men approach cops against Kangana

2 Thane Sena men approach cops against KanganaPTI | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:17 IST
Thane Shiv Sena functionariesEknath Bhoir and Sailesh Kadam on Tuesday approached policeclaiming actor Kangana Ranaut's comments likening Mumbai toPoK had hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra
Senior Inspector VA Shinde of Shree Nagar policestation said the complaint had been forwarded to superiorofficials for instructions.
