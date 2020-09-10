Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamie Foxx inks overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment

As part of the deal, the duo will be developing and producing feature films for the studio, Sony said in a statement. The duo's first project under the deal is an action thriller movie which will feature Foxx, 52, in the lead role. Foxx most recently starred in Netflix's "Project Power".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:14 IST
Jamie Foxx inks overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SonyPictures)

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. As part of the deal, the duo will be developing and producing feature films for the studio, Sony said in a statement.

The duo's first project under the deal is an action thriller movie which will feature Foxx, 52, in the lead role. The yet-untitled film has been written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the studio said. "Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world he is also an idea machine. As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in 'Baby Driver' and 'Amazing Spiderman', but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet.

"Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning," Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said. Foxx most recently starred in Netflix's "Project Power". He will next voice star in Disney/Pixar's "Soul", which will bow out in November. The actor will also produce and star in "They Cloned Tyrone" and Netflix's comedy series "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me". PTI RB RB RB

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Alert along LoC after ISI uses drones to drop weapons for terrorists

A quadcopter used by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has necessitated alert along the Line of Control LoC in the valley as the Army believes it could be used for dropping weapons for terrorists. Talking to PTI, General-Officer...

Soccer-Asian Football Confederation cancels AFC Cup due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years edition of the AFC Cup, Asias second-tier club competition, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the continents governing body for soccer said in a statement on Thursday.The competition, in which teams from more minor n...

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun.

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun....

UK extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was postponed on Thursday because of concern that one of the lawyers involved might have been exposed to COVID-19. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States wher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020