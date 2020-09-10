Himachal women's panel writes to NCW over Kangana Ranaut issue

The Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to the national women's panel, urging it to take up the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's "harassment" with appropriate authorities. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the 33-year-old actor

Writing to the National Commission for Women (NCW), state body Member Secretary Sandeep Negi said they have taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the "incidents of harassment" of Ranaut at the hands of officials from the BMC, Mumbai Police and political leaders. As this is a well-known fact that Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh, this commission intends to take up the issue with your office for taking up the matter with appropriate authorities, the Himachal panel said

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.