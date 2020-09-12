Noomi Rapace to topline thriller 'The Trip'

Swedish star Noomi Rapace is set to headline the upcoming Norwegian-language thriller film "The Trip" . Actor Aksel Hennie, best known for starring in movies such as "The Martian" and "Hercules", will play the male lead opposite Rapace.

The film will be directed by Tommy Wirkola from a script he penned with Nick Ball and John Niven, reported Deadline. Wirkola has previously helmed films like "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" and "Dead Snow".

"The Trip" is about a dysfunctional husband (Hennie) and wife (Rapace) who head to a remote lakeside cabin under the guise of reconnecting, but each has secret designs to kill the other. Before they can carry out their respective plans, unexpected visitors arrive and the couple is faced with a greater danger than anything they could have plotted. The movie, which hails from XYZ Films, will be produced by Kjetil Omberg and Jorgen for 74 Entertainment.