Naomi Watts to headline in Phillip Noyce's thriller 'Lakewood'

Actor Naomi Watts has teamed up with filmmaker Phillip Noyce for thriller "Lakewood". Chris Sparling has penned the script for the movie, which is about a mother who desperately races against time to save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown.

Noyce is best known for movies such as "Newsfront" , The Saint", "The Bone Collector" and "Salt", reported Variety. Boies/Schiller’s Zack Schiller and David Boies, Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Untapped’s Andrew Corkin, star Watts for Jam Tart Films and Stratagem’s Alex Lalonde will produce the feature.

Alex Dong will serve as an executive producer. "Lakewood" will start filming from September 16 in Ontario, Canada under strict COVID-19 protocols.