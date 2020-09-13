Naomi Watts to headline in Phillip Noyce's thriller 'Lakewood'
Chris Sparling has penned the script for the movie, which is about a mother who desperately races against time to save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown. Noyce is best known for movies such as "Newsfront", The Saint", "The Bone Collector" and "Salt", reported Variety.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 10:01 IST
Actor Naomi Watts has teamed up with filmmaker Phillip Noyce for thriller "Lakewood". Chris Sparling has penned the script for the movie, which is about a mother who desperately races against time to save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown.
Noyce is best known for movies such as "Newsfront" , The Saint", "The Bone Collector" and "Salt", reported Variety. Boies/Schiller’s Zack Schiller and David Boies, Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Untapped’s Andrew Corkin, star Watts for Jam Tart Films and Stratagem’s Alex Lalonde will produce the feature.
Alex Dong will serve as an executive producer. "Lakewood" will start filming from September 16 in Ontario, Canada under strict COVID-19 protocols.
ALSO READ
Ontario Teachers' partners Edelwiess Group to invest USD 350 mn in Indian private credit
Police: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home
Ontario Teachers' partners Edelwiess Group to invest USD 350 mn in Indian private credit
Police: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home
Police: Gunman kills 4 relatives, then self at Ontario home