Left Menu
Development News Edition

#Plants4SSR: More than 1 lakh trees in remembrance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Three months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared that a plantation drive in the name of the late actor has given rise to over one lakh plants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:04 IST
#Plants4SSR: More than 1 lakh trees in remembrance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Late actor Sushant Sigh Rajput (file). Image Credit: ANI

Three months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared that a plantation drive in the name of the late actor has given rise to over one lakh plants. Shweta took to Twitter to share a video featuring clips of Rajput's fans planting saplings and also shared that over one lakh trees have been planted to celebrate the late actor.

"More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen," she tweeted. The 'Plants4SSR' campaign was launched by Shweta on Twitter in remembrance of her brother, following which several fans of the actor across the globe joined the campaign and planted saplings.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Improved early psychosis detection system may halve risk in young people

Doctors have developed a new data mining method to detect many young people with emerging psychosis. The new method, based on advanced data mining to pick up early risk signs from schools, hospitals, and general doctors, will be presented a...

Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to heed warnings

A collective failure by political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for an infectious disease pandemic has transformed a world at risk to a world in disorder, according to a report on international epidemic preparedness. Financial and po...

Reliance's stake sale in retail segment will allow growth while maintaining zero net debt: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service said on Monday that Reliance Industries Ltds RILs divestment of 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm to private equity firm Silver Lake Partners for Rs 7,500 crore is credit positive as it will enable the Indian co...

LG WING official renders, specs leaked ahead of today's launch

LG Electronics is gearing up to launch its first Explorer Project smartphone, the LG WING, with a rotating dual-screen today at 1000 AM EDT. Ahead of the official unveiling, high-resolution renders and specifications of the upcoming phone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020