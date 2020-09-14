Ryan Murphy’s Netflix musical ‘The Prom’ to premiere in December

Left Menu
Director Ryan Murphy has announced that his upcoming Netflix adaption of Broadway musical “The Prom” will premiere on the streaming platform on December 11. It was based on an original concept by Jack Viertel with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The film will be Murphy’s first project under his new deal with Netflix.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:27 IST
Director Ryan Murphy has announced that his upcoming Netflix adaption of Broadway musical “The Prom” will premiere on the streaming platform on December 11. The critically-acclaimed creator-producer took to Instagram to share the release date of the film. “On December 11, let Netflix take you to The Prom you didn’t get this year,” Murphy wrote captioning the flashy sign highlighting the star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington.

“The Prom”,which debuted as a Broadway play in 2018, focuses on four Broadway actors who visit an Indiana town to help out a lesbian student barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. It was based on an original concept by Jack Viertel with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

The film will be Murphy’s first project under his new deal with Netflix. Producers of the musical, Bill Damaschke, Dori Bernstein and Casey Nicholaw, along with songwriter Sklar and book writers Bob Martin and Beguelin are also on board the feature project. Shooting for “The Prom” was almost complete when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in the country. Murphy filmed the remaining portions soon after the films, TV and web shows were given permission to start production amid the pandemic, with the safety measures in place.

