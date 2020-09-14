Taylor Swift set to perform ‘Betty’ at 2020 ACM Awards

Pop star Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage of Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards after seven years to perform the song "Betty" from her latest album "Folklore". According to Billboard, Swift's performance, which will be a world premiere of "Betty", will take place on Wednesday from the Grand Ole Opry House, located in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 30-year-old singer is a two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year honoree and nine-time ACM Award-winner. Singer-guitarist Keith Urban will host the 55th ACM Awards, which will be broadcast live on Wednesday on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Apart from Grand Ole Opry House, the event will broadcast from two other iconic venues --Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood.