Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supergirl Season 6: Filming likely to start in Sept, possible release in Jan-April 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:39 IST
Supergirl Season 6: Filming likely to start in Sept, possible release in Jan-April 2021
Supergirl Season 6 is already renewed and it is likely to be aired on the CW between January and April next year. Image Credit: Facebook / Supergirl

Since Supergirl Season 5 dropped its finale on May 17 this year, fans are becoming aggressive to know when Season 6 will be out. They are passionately waiting to get the latest updates on Supergirl Season 6. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent series.

Fans must be aware that the CW recently released a poster for Supergirl Season 6. The purpose of releasing this poster is to encourage fans for the next season. The avid viewers are already disappointed as the sixth season is going to miss its October slot.

Supergirl Season 6 is already renewed and it is likely to be aired on the CW between January and April next year. According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 is likely to stream on Netflix between August and October next year or even possibly November or December next year at the latest.

Although there has been no official statement when Supergirl Season 6 will commence filming, some sources are claiming that it is likely to take place by the end of this month. Possibly, the filming for sixth season will start on September 28.

The major hindrance on the filming of Supergirl Season 6 is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Supergirl's official Twitter account announced in August that Season 6 would be out in 2021. Here's the embedded tweet from the official Twitter handle of Supergirl.

The new poster shared by the CW for Supergirl Season 6 with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in Season 4 and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers.

Dreamer's abilities are superb. She not only has an ability to astral project, but she can also speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in the first phase of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Graham & more may return

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

National Nutrition Month: Protein Report Card Launched by Right To Protein

Answering the Government of Indias call on adopting nutrition report cards, Right To Protein introduces an exclusive Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and improve their nutritional intake. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bu...

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

Sony is gearing up to launch the PlayStation 5 PS5 console this holiday season. Before it is officially unveiled, the Japanese tech giant wants to give fans a quick look at some of the great games and features coming to the PS5, at the laun...

TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was chosen head of Japans ruling party on Monday and poised to be named prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving leader, for whom Suga has long been a loyal aide....

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020