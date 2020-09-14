Supergirl Season 6: Filming likely to start in Sept, possible release in Jan-April 2021

Since Supergirl Season 5 dropped its finale on May 17 this year, fans are becoming aggressive to know when Season 6 will be out. They are passionately waiting to get the latest updates on Supergirl Season 6. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent series.

Fans must be aware that the CW recently released a poster for Supergirl Season 6. The purpose of releasing this poster is to encourage fans for the next season. The avid viewers are already disappointed as the sixth season is going to miss its October slot.

Supergirl Season 6 is already renewed and it is likely to be aired on the CW between January and April next year. According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 is likely to stream on Netflix between August and October next year or even possibly November or December next year at the latest.

Although there has been no official statement when Supergirl Season 6 will commence filming, some sources are claiming that it is likely to take place by the end of this month. Possibly, the filming for sixth season will start on September 28.

The major hindrance on the filming of Supergirl Season 6 is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Supergirl's official Twitter account announced in August that Season 6 would be out in 2021. Here's the embedded tweet from the official Twitter handle of Supergirl.

🌀 She's seen the future 🌀 #Supergirl Season 6 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/m5o8T1MqVa — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) August 6, 2020

The new poster shared by the CW for Supergirl Season 6 with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in Season 4 and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers.

Dreamer's abilities are superb. She not only has an ability to astral project, but she can also speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in the first phase of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

