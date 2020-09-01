Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Graham & more may return

Peaky Blinders is coming back soon with Season 6! Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The imminent season doesn't have an official release date but the series is subjected to be delayed as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is officially renewed. Before getting into the details of sixth season, let us notify you that the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons. It absolutely means fans will also be able to enjoy Peaky Blinders Season 7.

In an interview for the official Peaky Blinders website, Steven Knight revealed that "he'll be tapping into the 'supernatural element' throughout the new episodes." The appearance of ghosts won't be a shock for many fans as we've seen Tommy Shelby's visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) on countless occasions since her untimely death in series three, Express noted.

Fans will be happy to know that Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the appearance of Julia Roberts. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. When Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance, the series creator said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance. This was revealed by the director of Season 6, Anthony Byrne.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to see the return of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Stephen Graham, who earlier acted in Boardwalk Empire, has been confirmed to join the imminent series. But his character is yet to be revealed.

If the rumours are to be believed, Snoop Dogg could appear in 2018 but this was postponed due to some unstated reasons. "Steve Knight often says like Snoop Dogg's going to be in the next one or something like that, so I'm waiting for him to pull a few names," the actor Joe Cole (who played the role of third-youngest brother Shelby brother named John Shelby) said in an interview on the BAFTA red carpet.

Digital Spy earlier noted that there is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

