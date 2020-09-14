Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lee Jong-suk turns 31 today, his series ‘W’ premieres on Trans TV in Indonesia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:42 IST
Lee Jong-suk turns 31 today, his series ‘W’ premieres on Trans TV in Indonesia
Lee Jong-suk commenced his modelling career at the Seoul Collection walkway in 2005 when he was just 17 years old. Image Credit: Facebook / Lee Jong Suk World

Happy Birthday Lee Jong-suk!!!

Lee Jong-suk turns 31 on Monday, September 14. Following his birthday, his fans in Indonesia will be able to enjoy his famous television series 'W' (with a title W – Two Worlds) from Monday to Friday (8:30 am to 10:00 am) on Trans TV.

The beautiful drama 'W' starring Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo consisted of 16 episodes. It was first aired on MBC from July 20 to September 14, 2016. The series received praise for its unique premise and ranked first in Content Power Index in its premiere week.

Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo-starring series 'W' achieved modest ratings of 11.63 percent, topping viewership ratings in its time slot for its entire run. Apart from South Korea, the series was aired in other countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan Philippines, Thailand, and Finland through various networks.

Lee Jong-suk's performance in the protagonist role Kang Chul in the series 'W' has always been liked by the global audience. Lee Jong-suk's character, Kang Chul is a handsome and intelligent boy who is also skilled in shooting. He becomes famous in South Korea as he won a shooting competition during the 2004 Athens Olympics. But this fame is interrupted when the unknown Murderer massacres his family, and he is erroneously accused of the crime.

Lee Jong-suk commenced his modelling career at the Seoul Collection walkway in 2005 when he was just 17 years old. This made him the youngest male model to debut in the Seoul Collection program at Seoul Fashion Week. Since then, he has walked in a number of fashion shows.

Lee Jong-suk made his official acting debut in the South Korean TV series Prosecutor Princess in 2010. He also made his big-screen debut in the horror movie Ghost. He gradually started gaining recognition following his supporting role in the hit drama Secret Garden where he played a talented young composer with a surly attitude and a forbidden crush on the second male lead.

The breakout role of Lee Jong-suk came as a high school student in the teen drama School 2013. He received his first acting award for the role at the 2012 KBS Drama Awards under the category Best New Actor. Lee Jong-suk also ranked fifth according to a survey entitled 'Actors Who Lit Up 2013' by Gallup Korea.

Lee Jong-suk commenced his mandatory military service on March 8, 2019. He was deemed unfit to enlist as an active duty soldier as a result of going through a car accident when he was 16 and tore his anterior cruciate ligament. Therefore, he is confirmed to work as a public service officer. Just turned 31 years old handsome actor is expected to be discharged on January 2, 2021.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities and television series.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's party plans Dec. 4 congress to choose new leader - sources

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU wants to hold a one-day party congress in Stuttgart on Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, participants said after the committee met on Monday. Under the plan, th...

Monetary policy has limitations, govt should act more to revive economy: SBI economists

The country needs to adopt an activist fiscal policy rather than depending on the monetary accommodation alone for turning the economic fortunes, economists at SBI said on Monday. Using a formula, they estimated the lower bound of interest ...

Dabur forays into edible oil segment

Leading ayurvedic and natural health care company Dabur India on Monday forayed into the edible oil segment with the launch of its cold pressed mustard oil. Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been launched exclusively on e-commerce platform...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah seeks strict action against those involved in drug peddling

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday sought strict action against those involved in drug peddling in the state. Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, See strict action has to be taken against anybody in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020