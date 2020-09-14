Lee Jong-suk turns 31 today, his series ‘W’ premieres on Trans TV in Indonesia

Happy Birthday Lee Jong-suk!!!

Lee Jong-suk turns 31 on Monday, September 14. Following his birthday, his fans in Indonesia will be able to enjoy his famous television series 'W' (with a title W – Two Worlds) from Monday to Friday (8:30 am to 10:00 am) on Trans TV.

The beautiful drama 'W' starring Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo consisted of 16 episodes. It was first aired on MBC from July 20 to September 14, 2016. The series received praise for its unique premise and ranked first in Content Power Index in its premiere week.

Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo-starring series 'W' achieved modest ratings of 11.63 percent, topping viewership ratings in its time slot for its entire run. Apart from South Korea, the series was aired in other countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan Philippines, Thailand, and Finland through various networks.

Lee Jong-suk's performance in the protagonist role Kang Chul in the series 'W' has always been liked by the global audience. Lee Jong-suk's character, Kang Chul is a handsome and intelligent boy who is also skilled in shooting. He becomes famous in South Korea as he won a shooting competition during the 2004 Athens Olympics. But this fame is interrupted when the unknown Murderer massacres his family, and he is erroneously accused of the crime.

Lee Jong-suk commenced his modelling career at the Seoul Collection walkway in 2005 when he was just 17 years old. This made him the youngest male model to debut in the Seoul Collection program at Seoul Fashion Week. Since then, he has walked in a number of fashion shows.

Lee Jong-suk made his official acting debut in the South Korean TV series Prosecutor Princess in 2010. He also made his big-screen debut in the horror movie Ghost. He gradually started gaining recognition following his supporting role in the hit drama Secret Garden where he played a talented young composer with a surly attitude and a forbidden crush on the second male lead.

The breakout role of Lee Jong-suk came as a high school student in the teen drama School 2013. He received his first acting award for the role at the 2012 KBS Drama Awards under the category Best New Actor. Lee Jong-suk also ranked fifth according to a survey entitled 'Actors Who Lit Up 2013' by Gallup Korea.

Lee Jong-suk commenced his mandatory military service on March 8, 2019. He was deemed unfit to enlist as an active duty soldier as a result of going through a car accident when he was 16 and tore his anterior cruciate ligament. Therefore, he is confirmed to work as a public service officer. Just turned 31 years old handsome actor is expected to be discharged on January 2, 2021.

