Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 2 cast revealed, what we know on Season 5’s release so far

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series fans have been waiting for with intense passion. The anime lovers are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4.

Fans earlier believed that Haikyuu!! Season 5 would be out in this year. But the major hindrance on the way of its development is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web, anime, manga and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans are happy as Haikyuu!! Season 5 is at least confirmed. The anime series will be back for the fifth season anytime soon.

The official synopsis of HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is also yet to be revealed. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters. Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals! However, it is too early to discuss the fifth season.

The fourth season consisted of 25 episodes. The first part of Haikyuu!! Season 4 was released on January 10 this year and continued till April 3. The second part was expected in July 2020. But there is a probability for the second part to get further delayed. Thus, Haikyuu!! Season 5 is further likely to be delayed.

Fans are expecting in Haikyuu!! Season 4 the returning of Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Rie Sugar as Mao Aihara, Seigo Yokota as Taketora Yamamoto, Toshiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita, Nobuyori Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ayumu Murase as Shouyou Hinata, Yuu Hayashi as Ryuunosuke Tanaka, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, and Ryouta Takeuchi as Wakatoshi Ushijima.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

