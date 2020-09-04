One Punch Man Season 3: Fight involving Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash

One Punch Man Season 3 is always a high-anticipated series to the anime enthusiasts. Fans are highly waiting for the confirmation and release updates of the third season.

Some development on One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to take place in this year. However, the third season can never be expected in this year. One reason is the third season is yet to be confirmed.

The second reason why One Punch Man Season 3 can't be expected in 2020 is the time gap of around 3.5 years between the first and second seasons. The second season was released in April 2019. The creators need ample time to work on the third season.

However, the biggest obstacle on the path of One Punch Man Season 3's development is the Covid-19 pandemic. Coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan shattered the entire global industry with unfathomable financial loss. As the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus, fan's wait will surely be longer than previously expected.

The viewers will be surprised after seeing plenty of heroes in One Punch Man Season 3 moving into the hideout of Monsters. Even the third season will show some fantastic fights to entertain the viewers. We will see Garou moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

The next phase of story (in One Punch Man Season 3) expected to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here is the cast list –Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 may not have an official release date, but it is expected to be premiered in the first phase of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

