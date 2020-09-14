Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin was in Jordan since July 13 shooting his imminent thriller movie titled Bargaining or The Negotiations. Fans of Hyun Bin were quite worried about his health and safety in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that took the lives of many across the world.

Hyun Bin is always on the headlines these days. The 37-year old actor is highly enjoying his constantly escalating popularity in Japan as the Japanese have reportedly grown with a syndrome of watching Crash Landing on You episodes.

Hyun Bin has finally returned to South Korea after filming his new movie in Jordan. On September 12, the Crash Landing on You actor arrived at the Incheon International Airport. He underwent testing for the Covid-19 disease.

According to the South Korean government's regulations, all Korean and foreign travelers are required to keep themselves in quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in South Korea. Those who reside in South Korea will self-quarantine at home. Accordingly, Hyun Bin will keep himself under self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hyun Bin was supposed to get back to South Korea last Thursday, September 10 but his flight was delayed. The Crash Landing on You actor didn't reveal his flight schedule and maintained secrecy but some fans recognized him at the Doha International Airport. They posted a clip on social media.

Hyun Bin expressed his gratitude to his fans upon arrival and gently asked them not to come close to him due to health concerns. You can see in the video how Hyun Bin tried to hide his face in a round hat and mask, but fans recognized him and started clicking snaps at the airport zone.

