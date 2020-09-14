Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:40 IST
Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine
Hyun Bin was supposed to get back to South Korea on last Thursday, September 10 but his flight was delayed. Image Credit: Facebook / Hyun Bin

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin was in Jordan since July 13 shooting his imminent thriller movie titled Bargaining or The Negotiations. Fans of Hyun Bin were quite worried about his health and safety in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that took the lives of many across the world.

Hyun Bin is always on the headlines these days. The 37-year old actor is highly enjoying his constantly escalating popularity in Japan as the Japanese have reportedly grown with a syndrome of watching Crash Landing on You episodes.

Hyun Bin has finally returned to South Korea after filming his new movie in Jordan. On September 12, the Crash Landing on You actor arrived at the Incheon International Airport. He underwent testing for the Covid-19 disease.

According to the South Korean government's regulations, all Korean and foreign travelers are required to keep themselves in quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in South Korea. Those who reside in South Korea will self-quarantine at home. Accordingly, Hyun Bin will keep himself under self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hyun Bin was supposed to get back to South Korea last Thursday, September 10 but his flight was delayed. The Crash Landing on You actor didn't reveal his flight schedule and maintained secrecy but some fans recognized him at the Doha International Airport. They posted a clip on social media.

Hyun Bin expressed his gratitude to his fans upon arrival and gently asked them not to come close to him due to health concerns. You can see in the video how Hyun Bin tried to hide his face in a round hat and mask, but fans recognized him and started clicking snaps at the airport zone.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; Neurocrine launches Parkinson's therapy as COVID-19 related disruptions ease and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scotland says concerned about coronavirus testing backlogScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she was concerned about a backlog of novel coronavirus test results which w...

Inbound passengers to Uttarakhand testing negative for COVID-19 can opt for test at border check post

All those who are inbound to Uttarakhand, who are given exemption from institutional and home quarantine by submitting their COVID-19 test result from an ICMR authorized lab, not earlier than 96 hours from time of travel can opt for taking ...

Video: Officer running away while shooting man with knife

A police officer fatally shot a Black man during a domestic disturbance call, prompting street protests that led to vandalism in Pennsylvania. Police posted the officers body camera video on social media, showing the man chasing the officer...

CPI(M) stages protest in Srinagar over supplementary Delhi riots charge sheet

Activists of the CPI M on Monday held a protest here against the naming of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and others in the supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case. They staged the dharna at Press Colony here as part of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020