Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly denied charges he helped ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide income as the American lawyer's trial opened in Tokyo on Tuesday almost two years after Japanese prosecutors arrested the pair.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:50 IST
Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@gregkellyusa)

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly denied charges he helped ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide income as the American lawyer's trial opened in Tokyo on Tuesday almost two years after Japanese prosecutors arrested the pair. Kelly, who has been on bail in Japan since his release from jail in 2018, delivered his plea to the court without co-accused Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon in December, following a dramatic escape from Japan.

A representative from Nissan, which was also indicted, told the judge the automaker did not contest the charges. "I deny the allegations. I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy," said Kelly, in a dark gray suit and red striped tie, according to a court pool report.

Wearing a face mask, he used earphones to listen to a English translation of court proceedings, most of which was in Japanese. "Mr. Ghosn was an extraordinary executive," added the former Nissan representative director, who is charged with helping Ghosn hide 9.3 billion yen ($88 million) in compensation over eight years through deferred payments.

The trial could take about a year. If found guilty, Kelly, who turned 64 on Tuesday, could face up to 10 years in prison and a 10 million yen ($94,330) fine. The proceedings will include evidence and testimony from some prominent company executives, including a former chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, that could shine a light on the inner workings of the Japanese automaker.

That renewed spotlight comes as Nissan attempts to rein in losses and revamp an aging vehicle line-up following Ghosn's departure as chief executive. The company, like other carmakers, is also struggling with a weak demand and disruptions in production caused by the coronavirus. Nissan has cooperated with prosecutors. It declined to comment.

The trial has also focused international attention on judicial practices that critics in Japan and overseas see as overly harsh. Prisoners on remand are sometimes kept in isolation and often refused bail if they deny charges brought against them. Detainees are also interrogated without a lawyer present.

The conviction rate in Japan is about 99%. Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan in a speaker case on a private jet as he awaited trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

After the disappearance of the once-feted executive, Japan said it guaranteed individuals' rights and had dealt appropriately with him. Ghosn, who also ran French carmaker Renault SA, faces two separate breach of trust charges that he enriched himself at Nissan's expense through $5 million in payments to a Middle East car dealership, and that he temporarily transferred personal financial losses to his employer's books.

Ghosn said he was a victim of a boardroom coup by former colleagues worried he would push through a merger between Nissan and Renault, its largest shareholder. ($1 = 106.0200 yen)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-Thomas and Uber Cup postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

This years Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark have been postponed until 2021 after the withdrawal of several teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. South Korea and Indonesia pulled out of th...

Orioles come alive (3 HRs) to crush Braves

Baltimore cracked three home runs during a nine-run third inning and the Orioles cruised to a 14-1 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. Baltimore sent 12 batters to the plate in the third. The Orioles got a three-run homer from D...

Chinese firms bet on plant-based meat as coronavirus fuels healthy eating trend

A small but growing coterie of Chinese companies are betting on a bright future for plant-based meat products as consumers take their health more seriously in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though still a niche business compared to Chin...

PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series

The PCB has sought advice from the England Wales Cricket Board ECB on creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe, starting next month. The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on Oct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020