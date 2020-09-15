Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as new cultural representative at ICCR

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative at the Indian Council For Culture Relations (ICCR). This comes after the council's decision to include Indian Cinema among the other culture programs of ICCR after 70 years of its inception. Agnihotri will be representing the culture of the Indian Cinema in the council.

'The Tashkent Files' filmmaker accepted the charge from ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe who formalised his appointment. Agnihotri is also a member of the board of India's Central Board Of Film Certification. Taking the charge, Agnihotri expressed his happiness over being the "first-person" from the film industry to represent the cause of the industry in the ICCR.

"I am extremely honoured by Indian Council For Culture Relations, India's apex body on the promotion of great Indian culture across the world for including cinema and I am deeply honoured for being the first person from the Indian film industry to represent the cause of this industry in the overall cultural promotion globally," Agnihotri said. "I will perform my duties as a cultural ambassador representing the film industry with the best of ability," he added.

ICCR was founded in 1950 by independent India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Its main objectives are actively participating in the formulation and implementation of policies and programs pertaining to India's external cultural relations; to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries; to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people, and to develop relations with nations.

On the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's next directorial feature is titled 'The Last Show' for which he will start shooting with actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik for the film in mid-September. (ANI)