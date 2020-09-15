Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam Kapoor says she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she 'grows up'

After veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those who are tarnishing image of the Indian film industry in the Upper House of the Parliament, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said that she wants to be "her" when she grows up.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:26 IST
Sonam Kapoor says she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she 'grows up'
Veteran actor and lawmaker Jaya Bachchan and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja . Image Credit: ANI

After veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those who are tarnishing image of the Indian film industry in the Upper House of the Parliament, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said that she wants to be "her" when she grows up. Sonam took to Twitter to share a video of Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech shared by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

In the video, the lawmaker is seen stating how the government should stand by the entertainment industry when some people are trying to tarnish the industry's image. "I want to be her when I grow up," tweeted the 35-year-old actor dropping hints about her interest in joining politics later in her career like Jaya Bachchan.

Earlier in the day several Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Ankur Tewari supported Bachchan's statement. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.

She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitte...

Vardhan congratulated PM on COVID-19 fight, not state govts, health workers: TMC MP

TMC MP Derek OBrien Tuesday hit out at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not congratulating the state governments and health workers on their fight against coronavirus or condoling the demises of those who were at the forefront of the battl...

Amazon expands its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools

Amazon today announced the expansion of its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools across the United States. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Future Engineer curriculum is available online anytime, anywher...

Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we wont take risky short-cuts here, Karliczek told a news con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020