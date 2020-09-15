The Last Kingdom Season 5: Has filming started? Uhtred likely to suffer his ‘greatest loss’

The Last Kingdom Season 5 has become one of the most anticipated series. The series lovers are excited as it will be back soon. The story of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg during England's early years will continue.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'. The new episodes are expected to follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England.

According to the synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

"We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest," the executive producer at Carnival Films, Nigel Marchant said.

"We don't like to deviate from the books, we like to keep the characters and the essence there, but sometimes it just doesn't work. But that's not to say that we couldn't see them in the future," Nigel Marchant opined.

Many fans are wondering if The Last Kingdom Season 5's filming has taken place. Let us notify you that filming for the fifth season is likely to take place in Budapest with the iconic sets already picked out as filming locations.

The set for Winchester is built near Göböljárás, a village near Budapest. Similarly, Wessex is located in Dobogókő - a popular tourist spot, Express noted.

Many fans may not know that filming for The Last Kingdom has taken place in Hungary since 2015. According to the executive producer, Nigel Marchant, the filming had taken place in Hungary as it was difficult to judge what England during that time period would look like.

Filming for all the previous seasons usually took place during the summer. "The best part of the show for me is working with such a fantastic bunch of people. We shoot abroad in Budapest and we've become very close, we all love the job so much," Cavan Clerkin, who plays Father Pyrlig in the series opined.

Although The Last Kingdom Season 5 is already renewed, there has been no words on the filming as the coronavirus pandemic is still not under control. The cast are reportedly counting down the days until filming resumes on the battle scenes.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

