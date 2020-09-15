Prison Break Season 6 spoilers: Michael likely to spend quality time with his family

Prison Break Season 6 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated television drama series fans have been ardently waiting for long. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment.

Fans of Prison Break initially want to know whether the series creators have started working on Season 6 or not. They also want to know the cast in details including what they can see in the imminent season.

The making of Prison Break Season 6 is already under production. That's the reason, its official plot is totally kept under wrap to avoid speculations or rumours. Wentworth Miller once revealed that Prison Break Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. However, if previous updates are to be believed, next season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many fans believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

Prison Break Season 6 may not have an official synopsis but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Some series aficionados believe that Michael Scofield (played to Wentworth Miller) may be released from prison in Season 6. And his lovers basically want to do justice with him by returning him back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time. The series creators understand the viewers' expectation and are expected to show him spending quality time with his family.

However, another sect of fans believes Michael Scofield's comeback to the outer world is not going to be an easy task and he will struggle to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will obviously play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively in Prison Break Season 6. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. We don't think it will be released in 2020 based on the current world's poor health situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

