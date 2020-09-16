Left Menu
Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 renewal is likely to take additional time

The finale of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 left the door for the possibilities of Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Ever since It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans started demanding for Season 2. The series starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji made a remarkable success in South Korea and other countries.

Is It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 renewed? No, Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji starring series is yet to be renewed for another season. There are some reasons based on which fans believe that this series will be renewed despite the fact that majority of the South Korean series are made only for one season.

The finale of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 left the door for the possibilities of Season 2. The first scene that paved the hope for another season came when Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-yeong a sense of closure, Pinkvilla noted.

Similarly, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay also saw Seo Ye-ji's character as Ko Moon-young publishing a book that was different from her gloomy themed tales with Sang Tae. Even Oh Jung-se's character Moon Sang Tae's dream of taking a road trip with no responsibilities on his shoulders was fulfilled.

One scene that gives clarity that It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 could be back in future showing that the trio gathering at the same podium for the next season was Moon brothers go their separate ways. But the official confirmation on the making of second season is yet to announced.

The actor Park Kyu-young, who played the role of Nam Ju-ri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She said (via Soompi) on Kim Soo-hyun, "His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful."

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is yet to be renewed. The renewal and production work are likely to take some additional time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for additional time for the making of second season.

