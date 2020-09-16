Jacqueline Fernandez shares mesmerising horizon view in latest Instagram post

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday treated fans to a mesmerising view of the horizon. The 'Kick' actor posted to Instagram a gorgeous view of what appears to be a glimpse of the sky meeting the earth's surface covered in purple colour.

The snap features an extreme wide shot that captures a fascinating view of a beach with two people standing at a distance where on a beach shore as a queer of ocean waves is seen in motion. It also captures the golden hues on a purple sky as the sun is going to set underneath the clouds. The breath-taking picture captures nature's beauty aptly. Leaving the beauty of the picture to speak for itself, the 'Murder 2' star captioned the picture with a mermaid emoji.

Celebrity followers including Anuskha Sharma liked the post that garnered more than 2 lakh likes within an hour of being posted. Gushing over the picturesque view, fans left lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

The actor has been quite active on social media as she keeps updating fans about her daily activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez treated her fans with a series of stunning 'no make-up' selfies. (ANI)