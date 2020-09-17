Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

Jigukumar Sorthi was sentenced to serve a minimum of 28 years behind bars before being considered for parole after he was found guilty of the murder of 21-year-old Bhavini Pravin, who was found stabbed at her home in the city of Leicester in March. "This was a horrific, brutal and merciless killing.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:33 IST
Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar Sorthi was sentenced to serve a minimum of 28 years behind bars before being considered for parole after he was found guilty of the murder of 21-year-old Bhavini Pravin, who was found stabbed at her home in the city of Leicester in March.

"This was a horrific, brutal and merciless killing. You took the life of a beautiful, talented young woman, just 21 years of age," Justice Timothy Spencer told Sorthi at the sentencing hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday. During a murder trial earlier this month, the jury heard how he had felt jilted by Pravin after she broke off plans for their wedding ceremony.

At around 12.30 pm on March 2, Sorthi went to her home and once inside they talked for a few minutes before Sorthi stabbed her multiple times and left the property. Leicestershire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were called to the address where the victim was pronounced dead. Less than two hours after the incident, Sorthi approached an officer outside Spinney Hill Police Station in Leicester and made admissions implicating himself in the stabbing of Pravin. A post-mortem examination was carried out and concluded Pravin died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

"Bhavini was a young woman who had the rest of her life to look forward to. She was a gentle caring soul and came from a close and very private family. It is fair to say she was the apple of her parents' eyes," said Detective Inspector Kenny Henry, the senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team. "Losing Bhavini so early in life and in such tragic circumstances continues to take its toll on her parents and brothers – their lives have been changed forever. To have lost their beloved daughter to someone who they trusted to take care of her is something they will never recover from," he said, adding that the sentence would hopefully be of some comfort to her family.

"Being present during the trial was understandably difficult for the family and I must commend their bravery, courage and dignity throughout. Nothing will bring Bhavini back but I can only hope that today's outcome will, in due course, be of some comfort knowing that the man who ended their daughter's life has been brought to justice," he added. According to local 'Leicester Mercury' reports, Sorthi had a civil ceremony with Pravin in India in 2017 and followed her to England on a spousal visa in August 2018. However, the couple lived at separate addresses and the match did not seem to work out. Pravin was to marry Sorthi in a religious Hindu wedding ceremony, but her family called it off a day before the murder.

Bhavini Pravin's life was cut short in a brutal, callous attack in her own home. The defendant took a knife to her house and yet tried to claim he was not in control of his actions," said Lucie Boulter from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). "We prepared compelling evidence that showed the court that this was clearly planned and premeditated," she said.

When he gave himself up to the police, Sorthi alleged that Pravin had ruined his life. His lawyer told the court that his client had struggled to cope with life in the UK during the court proceedings which were translated into Gujarati for his benefit.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Calhoun's blast helps Diamondbacks take down Angels

Kole Calhoun homered for the third time in two days against his former team, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-6 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Calhoun, who signed with the Diamondbacks last o...

Sports News Roundup: Big Ten to start its college football season next month; Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Job not done yet, says Tour de France leader RoglicPrimoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday evening with four comp...

Fight against COVID isn't a political one, it is battle to save lives: Sanjay Raut

Many patients in Maharashtra are recovering from COVID-19 and the fight is against the infection and not a political one, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday. Rauts statement comes after the comments made by Union Health Minister in w...

Robert and Michelle King developing 'Happy Face' series for CBS All Access

Veteran television writers Robert and Michelle King are working on the adaptation of Happy Face podcast for streamer CBS All Access. The duo, best known for creating popular shows such as The Good Fight and The Good Wife, are collaborating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020