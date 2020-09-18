Left Menu
Will Moana 2 premiere in Nov 2021? Know more on cast, plot & other details

18-09-2020
Many fans believe the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is one of the major hindrances on the making of Moana 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Moana

Moana 2 may not have an official confirmation, but that can't resist fans from predicting what they can see next. The remarkable success of Moana is believed to surely pave the way to Moana 2's creation. Read further to get the latest updates on this much-awaited movie.

According to some sources, Moana 2 can hit the big screens in November 2021 or early 2022. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Once we get the official announcement, we will immediately let you know.

Many fans believe the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is one of the major hindrances on the making of Moana 2. As we all know, China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Moana 2 is expected to be much more interesting and overwhelming than the first movie. The second movie will surely create more business in the box office compared to the first movie that grossed USD 248.7 million in the U.S. and Canada, and USD 442.1 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of USD 690.8 million.

As there has been no discussion on Moana 2, it is tough to say the names of the artists who will be returning to voice their characters. However, Auliʻi Cravalho for Moana, Dwayne Johnson for Maui, Rachel House for Tala, Temuera Morrison as Tui, Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Alan Tudyk as Heihei including more.

This is quite an early time to discuss on the plot of Moana 2. No one now can say where from the second movie will commence. Still some fans believe as the end of first movie found Moana returning home following her epic adventure and acting as Wayfinder, the second movie is going to start from there.

Moana 2 doesn't have an official release date. However, it is expected to be on the big screens by November 2021 or early 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

