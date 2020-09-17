Aquaman 2 seems to continue with Amber Heard; James Wan, Patrick Wilson opinions revealed

Aquaman 2 is obviously having an official release date and many things fans really need to know about it. Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie, it will contain some classic Wan-horror elements and feature the reappearance of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta in a more important role.

Fans are quite happy as Aquaman 2 will be slightly more stern, introspective and humourless in comparison to the first movie, as revealed by director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson during a brief conversation at the Aquaman 2 DC FanDome panel.

James Wan discussed how Aquaman 2 would expand upon the world of Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Wan expressed his excitement to continue the journeys of their heroes and expand their world in the second chapter. He further revealed that Aquaman 2 would be more serious in comparison to the first.

Patrick Wilson, who played Orm Marius in the first movie, was also present at the panel with James Wan. The actor said that he wanted Aquaman 2 to explore more of the ocean and explore 'some new worlds'.

Both were also asked about the continuation of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. However, neither any of them spoke about her role in the second movie. Fans of Amber Heard obviously want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera from the first movie, but Johnny Depp's fans want the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2.

Fans of Amber Heard are in distress knowing that the petition signed against her presence in Aquaman 2 is trending and accumulating a good number. Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in a legal battle. Both have charged domestic violence against each other, but a recent audio recording of Amber Heard has changed the image of the case. People are now fighting for justice for Johnny Depp under the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

Warner Bros refused to render judgement or take sides, as both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard signed to major theatrical franchises. In her case, the studio turns a blind eye to petitions and thousands of signatures wanting her to move out from Aquaman 2.

The highly anticipated movie Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer talks on development, what latest we know