Kangana Ranaut shares gorgeous sun-kissed selfie

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday treated her fans to a makeup-free sun-kissed selfie from her hometown.

ANI | Manali (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday treated her fans to a makeup-free sun-kissed selfie from her hometown. The 'Queen' actor posted a gorgeous selfie on Instagram wherein she is seen sporting a blue hoodie and gazing into the camera. The 'Panga' actor flaunted her flawless skin as she donned a no-makeup look, while she leaves her luscious curly locks loose.

The 'Gangster' star captioned the post as, "Sun kissed in the mountains," (along with a sun emoji) With the post hitting Instagram, more than five lakh fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments section leaving red heart emojis.

The actor who is quite active on social media has been posting tweets about her opinions and views. Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut actor Kangana Ranaut said that she may come across as "ladaku" (bellicose) but it is not true. She tweeted so after being involved in a Twitter spat with several people over the past few weeks. (ANI)

