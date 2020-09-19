Left Menu
Dwayne Johnson channelises inner 'Black Adam' as he rips off gates of his house

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner 'Black Adam' on Friday (local time) as he "pushed, pulled and ripped" the iron gate of his house because "a man's gotta go to work".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:59 IST
Actor Dwayne Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner 'Black Adam' on Friday (local time) as he "pushed, pulled and ripped" the iron gate of his house because "a man's gotta go to work". 'The Rock' was forced to rip off the electric-powered front gates of his house as a power outage caused them to not open and the 'Baywatch' actor had "production crew members waiting" to begin work.

The 48-year-old actor made sure to keep his fans updated of his super bold move as he took to Instagram to share the picture of the gate fallen on the grass outside his house. He explained the entire matter in a long caption. "Not my finest hour , but a man's gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn't," he wrote in the caption.

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself," he added. The former wrestler went on to explain the aftermath of the situation and explained how his move left everyone "in disbelief."

"Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics, and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later -- and they were apparently, "in disbelief and equally scared" as to how I ripped it off," the 48-year-old actor wrote. "Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I'm ready to be BLACK ADAM #ripgates," he added.

This comes two weeks after Johnson had revealed that he contracted the coronavirus along with his family but he has now recovered and has become healthier. (ANI)

