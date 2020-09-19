How Animal Kingdom can bring back Ellen Barkin as Smurf in Season 5

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next. The massive success of the previous seasons paved way to the making of fifth season.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, but fans can't stop themselves from predicting what they can see in the imminent season. Fans may not know that the series had already filmed about half of Season 5 before calling for a halt due to the global lockdown. However, we are wondering if the creators will be able to release the fifth season this year.

The making of Animal Kingdom Season 5 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The good news for the series enthusiasts is that Animal Kingdom Season 5 is currently back in production. Neither the release date is announced, nor do we have any teaser on the imminent season yet. They have everything under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is expected to get back Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. It is likely to portray war for power among the gang members and Cody losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day-to-day life with time. The fifth season may show war for power among the gang members.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be consisting of 13 episodes like seasons 2, 3 and 4. The viewers will be surprised to see the returning of Ellen Barkin as Smurf is possible in the fifth season. Everyone knows that Smurf was shot dead by J (Finn Cole), but she is still not out of the series. Probably, she will be back through flashbacks or as memories.

