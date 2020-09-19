Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas expected to be one of the top 'Best Supporting Actress'

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now been listed by Variety amongst one of the top contenders for the 'Best Supporting Actress' category at the Oscars this year. The 'Baywatch' actor is expected to take home the prestigious Academy Award for her upcoming Netflix film, 'The White Tiger'. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. Her character in the film is something fans have never witnessed her doing before and is already being touted as one of the best so far.

For the unversed, Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions of the upcoming Oscars. Priyanka is being listed with the likes of Meryl Streep (for 'The Prom'), Han Yen-ri (for 'Minari'), Kristin Scott Thomas (for 'Rebecca') and Olivia Colman (for 'The Father') amongst others. An inspiration for several young women, the 38-year-old actor also came forward to support business run by inspiring women in different parts of the world amidst the pandemic. The superstar was once quoted saying, "When women are financially empowered, they can transform families, communities and countries."

Netflix is producing 'The White Tiger' in association with Mukul Deora and Priyanka will also serve as an Executive Producer. (ANI)