Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life, legacy n

“We greenlit the film because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's extraordinary legacy in equal rights and her stature within our national culture,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, told The Associated Press in an email Saturday. “We never expected the film to generate the reaction that it did.

Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was already front and centre Saturday, a day after her death at 87. A look at coverage and plans in her honour: ENCORES FOR "RBG" Looking back on the film that spotlighted Ginsburg worldwide, and offered intimate insight for young people, one of the CNN executives who shepherded the 2018 release pointed to the justice's cultural relevance. "We greenlit the film because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's extraordinary legacy in equal rights and her stature within our national culture," Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, told The Associated Press in an email Saturday.

"We never expected the film to generate the reaction that it did. Many people were unfamiliar with her pre-judicial career as a lawyer for the ACLU and how she played such an essential role in securing equal rights, particularly for women, which meant all Americans benefited," she wrote. "The stories of her personal struggle to become an attorney makes her singular contributions to the law that much more poignant. And her enduring marriage to Martin Ginsburg touched and moved audiences of all genders and generations." This CNN Films documentary will be broadcast on CNN Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET, with encores Sunday at 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern. The film is also available via CNN on-demand with cable and satellite subscriptions beginning Sunday, and for streaming via CNNgo platforms, also beginning Sunday until September 26. The documentary is also available for streaming on Hulu, Apple TV and for rent on Amazon Prime Video and in the iTunes store.

