Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor alleges Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her, director calls the claims baseless

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday said the sexual harrassment allegations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh are “baseless”. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. Ghosh found support in National Commission for Women, with its chairperson Rekha Sharma assuring the actor that the NCW will take cognisance of the case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:45 IST
Actor alleges Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her, director calls the claims baseless

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday said the sexual harrassment allegations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh are “baseless”. On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate towards her. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!" Ghosh wrote. In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" , also claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with. In a series of Twitter posts in Hindi, Kashyap dismissed the allegations, calling it an attempt to "silence" him. The 48-year-old director has been vocal against the criticism and vilification of Bollywood by celebrities and trolls. "Such a long time was taken to shut me up, never mind. (But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted. Refuting the claims, Kashyap said the video is a testimony of "how much truth and false" there is. "While placing allegations against me you dragged my artistes and Bachchan family... Madam, I have been married twice, if that's a crime then I admit to it. I also admit that I have loved a lot, whether it's my first wife or second. “Any lover or all those female actors with whom I've worked or the team of all those girls and women that have been working with me or all those women I've met in private or in public. I neither behaved like this nor do I tolerate such a behaviour at any cost. Rest we will see what happens," he added. Ghosh found support in National Commission for Women, with its chairperson Rekha Sharma assuring the actor that the NCW will take cognisance of the case. "You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh," Sharma tweeted.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition moves amendment to send two agricultural sector reform Bills to Select Committee of RS

Three Opposition leaders--CPIMs KK Ragesh, TMCs Derek OBrien and DMKs T Siva-- moved an amendment to send the two agricultural Bills to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. This came after Union Minister of Agriculture and Far...

Agri bills introduced in Rajya Sabha; Tomar said MSP will continue

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produ...

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Ig Nobel science award An alligator on helium sounds like ...If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons This pro...

Hyderabad airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

The GMR Group-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has been granted theAirport Health Accreditation AHA by ACI, a worldwide association for the air transport industry, for the safety measures being takenat the aerodrome, the operator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020