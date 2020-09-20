Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We (Heart) You RBG': NY celebrates Ginsburg, homegrown icon

Outside her childhood home in the Flatbush neighborhood, Leroy McCarthy added “RBG” to a street sign honoring slain rapper Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace, whose stage name inspired the late justice's pop culture moniker: “Notorious R.B.G." “I just want to show that Brooklyn respect for RGB,” said McCarthy. Diana Brenneisen, who's lived in the home for 47 years, said she was shocked by the news of Ginsburg's death and felt a sense of pride living where she had grown up.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-09-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:59 IST
'We (Heart) You RBG': NY celebrates Ginsburg, homegrown icon

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life is being celebrated in her native New York City with plans for a statue, landmarks lit in blue and impromptu memorials at her childhood home in Brooklyn and the high school she attended. Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women's rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a commission will choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for a statue in Brooklyn that will serve as a physical reminder of Ginsburg's “many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work.” Cuomo, a Democrat, also ordered state landmarks such as One World Trade Center, Kosciuszko Bridge and New York State Fairgrounds lit in blue — the color of justice and reportedly Ginsburg's favorite color — for Saturday night. Cuomo said that Ginsburg “selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference.” Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933. Outside her childhood home in the Flatbush neighborhood, Leroy McCarthy added “RBG” to a street sign honoring slain rapper Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace, whose stage name inspired the late justice's pop culture moniker: “Notorious R.B.G." “I just want to show that Brooklyn respect for RGB,” said McCarthy.

Diana Brenneisen, who's lived in the home for 47 years, said she was shocked by the news of Ginsburg's death and felt a sense of pride living where she had grown up. “She gave you an example you don't have to be 6-foot-5 to be a factor in this world," Brenneisen's husband, William, added. “She will be missed.” Outside James Madison High School, a pillar was adorned with colorful tributes to the 1950 graduate, including a sign that said: “We (Heart) You RBG.” At the U.S. Open golf tournament in Mamaroneck, New York, north of New York City, flags were flown at half-staff in Ginsburg's honor.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said a public remembrance will be held Sunday at the Brooklyn Municipal Building. The New-York Historical Society announced it will present an exhibit on Ginsburg's life and legacy next year. Ginsburg first gained fame as a litigator for the Women's Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union before her appointment to the high court.

Ginsburg's former law clerk, Gillian Metzger, said working for the late justice “was really a dream come true.” “She was already an idol of mine from her work as a women's rights advocate and she left a lasting impression,” said Metzger, a Columbia University law professor. Metzger said she'll often hear Ginsburg's voice in her head as she's writing, prompting her to reread her work to make sure it would've passed muster with her old boss, who “took so much care and chose each word and thought about what it would mean to say it that way.” Ginsburg was “was very demanding, but she demanded even more from herself," Metzger said, recounting going to the office around 7:30 a.m. only to find that the justice had been up all night working.

“You had messages from her from 4, from 5 a.m. with comments on drafts,” Metzger said. “That's something that I think it's hard to see outside of chambers is just how hardworking she was.”.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition moves amendment to send two agricultural sector reform Bills to Select Committee of RS

Three Opposition leaders--CPIMs KK Ragesh, TMCs Derek OBrien and DMKs T Siva-- moved an amendment to send the two agricultural Bills to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. This came after Union Minister of Agriculture and Far...

Agri bills introduced in Rajya Sabha; Tomar said MSP will continue

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produ...

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Ig Nobel science award An alligator on helium sounds like ...If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons This pro...

Hyderabad airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

The GMR Group-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has been granted theAirport Health Accreditation AHA by ACI, a worldwide association for the air transport industry, for the safety measures being takenat the aerodrome, the operator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020