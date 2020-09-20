'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for virtual Emmys

Left Menu
Television shows "Succession," "Watchmen" and "Schitt's Creek" look set for multiple wins at Sunday's Emmy awards, but the biggest buzz may be around the virtual ceremony and its potential for pajamas, alpacas, and designer Hazmat suits. Jimmy Kimmel hosts television's highest honors in a live awards show that promises to be full of surprises around the challenges of linking up in real time with nominees in 125 places around the world - in their homes, backyards, bedrooms or anywhere else.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:30 IST
Television shows "Succession," "Watchmen" and "Schitt's Creek" look set for multiple wins at Sunday's Emmy awards, but the biggest buzz may be around the virtual ceremony and its potential for pajamas, alpacas, and designer Hazmat suits.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts television's highest honors in a live awards show that promises to be full of surprises around the challenges of linking up in real time with nominees in 125 places around the world - in their homes, backyards, bedrooms or anywhere else. "This year people will be watching for different reasons. Are they (the celebrities) dressed up in their living room? Are they wearing sweats? It's going to be very different," said Michael Schneider, senior editor with Variety.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant no red carpet and no physical audience for the three-hour show. Instead producers have sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who are choosing how and where they want to be seen. Some of the winners may get their trophies delivered by a person dressed in a custom black and white Hazmat suit, designed to look like a tuxedo, producers said.

"What could possibly go wrong? It's sort of like walking a tightrope," said Emmy co-producer Ian Stewart. "It's not stuffy. It's not staged. We know that people, for instance, are having their own Emmys pajamas made." Producers say children and pets are expected to pop up. There'll even be a guest appearance by an alpaca in a cheeky nod to the exotic animals popular in Zoom backdrops during pandemic shutdowns.

For the awards themselves, HBO's alternative reality show "Watchmen," infused with racial themes, is the favorite to take the best limited series on Sunday, along with actress Regina King. "I think it's 'Watchmen' all the way on Sunday," said Gerrad Hall, senior TV editor at Entertainment Weekly. "It was a monumental series from the writing, performing, directing and technical aspects."

Comedy "Schitt's Creek" is expected to be another of the night's big winners with its quirky tale of a wealthy family forced to move to a rundown motel. In drama, Netflix, which dominated nominations with a record 160 total nods, is hoping thriller "Ozark" will bring the streaming platform its first best drama series Emmy.

HBO's "Succession," the wickedly juicy saga of a fractious media family, may thwart "Ozark," despite not having been on the air since late 2019. "People couldn't stop talking about 'Succession' last year," said Schneider. "It would be a shoo-in if there had been a Season 3, but because its been off the air for so long that may give a leg up to 'Ozark'."

One of the night's biggest cliffhangers looks to be between "Ozark" star Laura Linney and Jennifer Aniston ( "The Morning Show" ) for best drama actress, awards pundits say. Other Emmy nominees include Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter for "The Crown," Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America"), and Ted Danson ("The Good Place.")

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (0000 GMT).

