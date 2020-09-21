HBO's 'Succession' wins Outstanding Drama Series at Emmys 2020

HBO's drama series 'Succession' has won an Emmy award for 'Outstanding Drama Series'. Succession is an American drama series created by Jesse Armstrong. The series revolves around the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Raco, a media and hospitality empire.

Earlier in the ceremony, American actor Jeremy Strong also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series'. He won the accolade for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in HBO's drama series 'Succession'.

Andrij Parekh also won the Primetime Emmy Award for directing the 'Hunting' episode of HBO's drama series 'Succession'. Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), and Succession (HBO) were nominated this year for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US. American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.

In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20. (ANI)