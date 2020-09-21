Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fabulous at 40': Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses of Kareena's 40th birthday bash

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday ringed in her 40th birthday with a fun-filled birthday bash along with her family members. Bebo's sister Karisma shared glimpses of the birthday party as she sent in warm wishes on the special occasion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:54 IST
'Fabulous at 40': Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses of Kareena's 40th birthday bash
Kareena Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday ringed in her 40th birthday with a fun-filled birthday bash along with her family members. Bebo's sister Karisma shared glimpses of the birthday party as she sent in warm wishes on the special occasion. The 'Judwaa' actor shared a post on Instagram wherein she posted glimpses from the late-night celebrations. The post featured three pictures from the special celebration that see Kareena sporting a comfy look - sporting a Kaftan. In the first picture, the 'Good Newwz' star is seen posing with her birthday cake with a message 'Fabulous at 40'. The second one showcases a sweet family picture, featuring father Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma and the birthday girl Kareena.

In the third picture, Kareena is seen posing alongside husband Saif Ali Khan and other family members as the birthday girl got ready to blow the sparkling candles and cut the cake. Along with the snap, Karisma wrote in the caption, "Birthday girl. we love you #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage."

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor also shared a priceless throwback picture on the photo-sharing platform and extended birthday wishes to her younger sister. Along with the picture, she noted, "Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline! Love you the most #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever @kareenakapoorkhan."

In the childhood throwback picture, Karisma is seen sitting on a couch along with little sister Kareena, while the former wraps her arms around the shoulder as she poses for the camera. The never seen before picture showcases the bond they both share. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

8 MPs suspended in RS; Naidu rejects motion of no-confidence against dy chair

Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for unruly behaviour during the passage of two farm bills, leadi...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the minimum supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020